Bitcoin Rhodium Market Cap Achieves $2.58 Million (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

