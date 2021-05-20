BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Lowered to $170.00 at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BTAI has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.36.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $775.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 264,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

