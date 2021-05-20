BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 million-$8.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.28 million.

Several research firms have commented on BIOL. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLASE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.15 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.72 on Thursday. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $107.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.98.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%. Equities research analysts expect that BIOLASE will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BIOLASE news, CEO John R. Beaver bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,397.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLASE stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

