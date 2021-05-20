Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.94 on Thursday, hitting $284.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,348. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.39.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

