BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.53 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.61. 7,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,518. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $355.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.55.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

