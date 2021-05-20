Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.20.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $397.57 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $444.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $412.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.58.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

