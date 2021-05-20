Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BILI. CLSA began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of -94.87 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $6,933,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 80.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,728,000 after buying an additional 566,014 shares in the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

