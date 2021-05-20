Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $2,822,000. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Facebook by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $316.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,385,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.87.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.
In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,941,977 shares of company stock worth $575,411,465. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
