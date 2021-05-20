Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $2,822,000. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Facebook by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $316.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,385,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.87.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,941,977 shares of company stock worth $575,411,465. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

