Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $52.15. 12,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,594. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.