Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 232 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,323. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,862.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

