Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461,332 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,822,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after buying an additional 782,186 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,126,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,828,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $62.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,646. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $62.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.