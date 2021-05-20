Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 170.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 405,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,927,000 after purchasing an additional 255,512 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,065,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,357,000 after purchasing an additional 132,905 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,392. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

