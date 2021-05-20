Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $21.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,330.31. 10,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,323. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,293.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,987.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

