BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Truist Securities

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

