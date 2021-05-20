B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

B&G Foods has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BGS stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BGS. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

