Bf Bank Partners Lp Sells 5,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $359,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,652,752.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bf Bank Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BancFirst alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $1,098,750.00.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.57. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $13,832,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 142,310 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $4,120,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth $3,617,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $2,479,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.