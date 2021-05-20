Bezant Price Reaches $0.0004 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, Bezant has traded down 91% against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bezant has a total market cap of $375,947.48 and $15,293.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00067591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.38 or 0.01064351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00053595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00095249 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

