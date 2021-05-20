Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) were down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.57 and last traded at $43.57. Approximately 296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 65,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BWMX shares. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4761 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. Oceanlink Management LTD. increased its position in Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 326,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

