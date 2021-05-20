Best Buy Co., Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the technology retailer will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.05.

NYSE:BBY opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $75.23 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,168,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

