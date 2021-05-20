Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to post sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.25 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $12.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $13.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,052. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,396,000 after buying an additional 1,676,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 563.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,679,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

