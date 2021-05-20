Berenberg Bank Boosts Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 915

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 680 ($8.88).

BOY traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 824.50 ($10.77). 180,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 812.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 758.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 497.13 ($6.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 874 ($11.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,122.50.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

