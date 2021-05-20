BEPRO Network Price Hits $0.0072 (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $13.17 million and $4.05 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00076777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00018340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.64 or 0.01184298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,875.01 or 0.09813524 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

