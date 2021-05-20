Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Insider David J. Hollister Sells 191,282 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) insider David J. Hollister sold 191,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $9,707,561.50.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSY. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $4,628,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. XXEC Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,645,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after buying an additional 162,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

