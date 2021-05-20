BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Stephens assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.62.

Shares of BRBR opened at $27.41 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

