Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading 38.4% Lower Over Last Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $805.48 or 0.02140179 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $57.99 million and $7.16 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00059349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.20 or 0.00268901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00031148 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

