Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO) Insider Buys A$18,746.10 in Stock

Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO) insider Sam El-Rahim acquired 104,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$18,746.10 ($13,390.07).

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Bastion Minerals Company Profile

Bastion Minerals Limited focuses on the exploration of gold and copper in Chile. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

