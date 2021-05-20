Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO) Insider Buys A$18,746.10 in Stock

Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO) insider Sam El-Rahim acquired 104,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$18,746.10 ($13,390.07).
The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.
Bastion Minerals Company Profile
See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Bastion Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bastion Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.