Base Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $53,957.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00003612 BTC on major exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $53,957.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,668,852 coins and its circulating supply is 1,168,872 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

