Barrington Research Weighs in on Usio, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) – Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Usio in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Usio’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Usio stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. Usio has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $134.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Usio had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 15.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

