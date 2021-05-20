Barrington Research Raises ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target to $170.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $150.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

