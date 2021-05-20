Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABX shares. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

Shares of ABX stock traded up C$0.19 on Friday, hitting C$30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$23.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.63.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.4905727 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

