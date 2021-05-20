Barclays Boosts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $100.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS stock opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.75. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

