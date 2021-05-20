Barclays Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €115.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.75 ($98.53).

Shares of DAI opened at €72.46 ($85.25) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. Daimler has a 12 month low of €28.61 ($33.66) and a 12 month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

