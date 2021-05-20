Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $449.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.89. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

