Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CICC Research lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. Baozun has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Baozun by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,560 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after acquiring an additional 559,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,409,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Baozun by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,039,000 after acquiring an additional 510,414 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

