Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys Shares of 10,000 SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSEMKT SILV opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.91.
SilverCrest Metals Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
