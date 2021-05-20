Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys Shares of 10,000 SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SILV. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

