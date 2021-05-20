Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases Shares of 2,050,048 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,050,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,560,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,585 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,319,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,292,000 after purchasing an additional 154,086 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,241,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,541,000 after purchasing an additional 137,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $143,020,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average of $85.39. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $99.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

