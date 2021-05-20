Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 8,008,319 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 385.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up 0.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.63% of ViacomCBS worth $454,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.42 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

