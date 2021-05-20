Bank of Nova Scotia Has $117.67 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035,853 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.84% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $117,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 164,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 62,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEM opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.95. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 77.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

