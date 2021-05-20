Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148,877 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $283,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.11 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $222.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

