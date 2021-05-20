Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post sales of $26.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.10 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $109.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $110.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $134.05 million, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,070. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $458.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

