Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Decreased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 516,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,367,309. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

