Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 557.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 936,455 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,104,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 274,447 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth $2,065,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

