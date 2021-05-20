BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) CEO David E. Rainbolt Sells 5,100 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $370,413.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,194,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,271,233.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $70.84 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.57.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BancFirst by 494.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 55.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

