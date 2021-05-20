Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Banca Mediolanum stock remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

