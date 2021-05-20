Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Banca Mediolanum stock remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

