Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 5.4% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,190,469 shares of company stock worth $504,577,145 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.30. 54,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.28. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.