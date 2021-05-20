Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,035,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.02. The company had a trading volume of 148,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,647. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.15. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

