Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANET traded up $12.26 on Thursday, reaching $335.83. 6,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,580. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $331.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $2,256,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,529 shares of company stock worth $26,829,244. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

