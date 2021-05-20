Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 968 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 1.8% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $17,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.47.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $155.65 and a 1 year high of $280.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.70 and its 200-day moving average is $231.12.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

