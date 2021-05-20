Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,908,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,332 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $86,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

