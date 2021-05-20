Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,930,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,036 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.95% of Ozon worth $108,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OZON. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,903,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000.

Get Ozon alerts:

OZON opened at $53.15 on Thursday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $68.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61.

OZON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Renaissance Capital upgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ozon in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.